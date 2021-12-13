National

Raghuram Rajan calls on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 13, 2021

Raghuram Rajan

Rajan is a member of the State's economic advisory council.

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, on Monday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Finance Secretary N Muruganandam were present.

There was no information on what transpired in the meeting.

Published on December 13, 2021

Tamil Nadu
