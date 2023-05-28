Hyderabad

Raghuveer Kini has taken over as the Executive Director of the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Earlier, he served as the Executive Director of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) and Director of the Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil).

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, has on Friday formally launched the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices and the Scheme for Assistance to Medical Device Clusters for Common Facilities (AMD-CF) along with the National Medical Device Policy 2023, according to a release.