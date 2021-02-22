Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over rising fuel prices

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Hitting out at the Modi government over rising fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused it of emptying the pockets of the common man and filling the pockets of its friends for free.
The Congress has accused the Centre of looting people by imposing high taxes on petrol and diesel and has demanded its roll-back to provide relief to the common man from the onslaught of rising prices.
Also read: Focus on solutions not problems, cut fuel prices: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi
"When you see the fast-moving meter while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Petrol is at ₹100 a litre. The Modi government is doing the great work of emptying your pockets and filling the pockets of its friends," the Congress leader tweeted.
Also read: Petrol at Rs 97/litre in Mumbai, diesel crosses Rs 88-mark
Gandhi also used the hashtag ‘FuelLootByBJP’ in his tweet.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...