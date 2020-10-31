National

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 31, 2020 Published on October 31, 2020

Rahul Gandhi   -  PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday.

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in the national capital on this day in 1984.

“From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid floral tributes to her grandmother Indira Gandhi at her memorial, “Shakti Sthal”, here.

Indian National Congress
