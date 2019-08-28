Rahul Gandhi played into Pakistan’s hands, says Javadekar

The BJP on Wednesday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and the Congress as Pakistan’s alleged petition in the UN used the Congress leader’s statements on Kashmir as an acknowledgement of violence in the border State.

Pakistan has dragged Rahul Gandhi into a controversy by using some of his remarks pertaining to Kashmir in which, he was quoted as saying that ‘people are dying in Kashmir’. While Gandhi reverted saying that both he and the Congress consider Jammu and Kashmir ‘an integral part of India’, the BJP accused him of ‘embarrassing the whole country’.

“Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir are regrettable. He said there are reports of violence and deaths in the Valley. . From where did he get this information? Rahul Gandhi, you were wrong. No one died,” said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

‘Vote-bank politics’

Javadekar blamed Gandhi and his ‘vote bank politics’ which resulted in Pakistan raking up Kashmir at the UN.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement was played up in Pakistan in their application filed before the UN. They have said that the acts of violence have been acknowledged by mainstream politicians such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His statement has embarrassed the country and played into Pakistan’s hands. This is not just bankruptcy of ideas but vote-bank politics,” the Union Minister said.

Javadekar said Gandhi has suddenly made a ‘U-turn’ on Kashmir because people in the country are angry with his ‘interference in Kashmir’.

“The whole country is angry at him and that is why he has changed his stance. He is now saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India. He has taken a U-turn,” said the Union Minister.

Lessons on democracy

He said the BJP does not need lessons in democracy from those who imposed Emergency on the country.

“I am surprised that those who clamped Emergency are now telling us that reasonable restrictions in Kashmir amount to throttling of democracy. The question that begs an answer is why he went to Kashmir without taking permission. His only aim was to provoke people. Congress and Rahul Gandhi should apologise,” he said.