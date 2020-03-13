National

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre’s response to coronavirus outbreak

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi   -  AFP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, saying that the Modi government was in a “stupor” and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.

He described the contagious disease as a “huge problem” and said ignoring it was a “non-solution”.

“I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor,” the former Congress chief said.

He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said coronavirus is a huge threat to the people.

