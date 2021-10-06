National

Rahul Gandhi won’t be allowed, his Lakhimpur visit might cause problems: Lucknow police official

PTI Lucknow | Updated on October 06, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi   -  PTI

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit, and he will not be allowed to go to Sitapur or Lakhimpur, a top police official said here.

“The UP government has not yet given permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Lakhimpur and has asked him not to come,” Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

“DMs of districts concerned have given us in writing that prohibitory orders are in place there and his visit could create problems. Therefore, he will not be allowed,” Thakur said.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Sunday’s violence during a protest, and in Sitapur, where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been in detention since Monday.

Published on October 06, 2021

