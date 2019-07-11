Rahul in Lok Sabha: Fulfil promises to farmers

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Speaking for the first time in the Lok Sabha after his party’s resounding defeat in the general election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of farmers’ suicide and said the government seems to consider farmers “inferior” to businessmen who have been given concessions and loan waivers worth lakhs of crores.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh countered blaming the long years of Congress’ rule for the plight of farmers. He asserted that no Prime Minister has worked as hard as Narendra Modi for farmers’ welfare.
Taking up the issue in the Zero Hour, Gandhi in his brief speech mostly focused on Kerala and made specific mention of problems faced by farmers in Wayanad, from where he has been elected to the Lok Sabha.
No relief has been given to farmers by the government, he said, claiming that businessmen have been granted concessions of ₹3 lakh crore and loan waivers of ₹5 lakh crore.
He asked why the government thinks farmers are ‘inferior’ to rich businessmen.
In his reply, the Defence Minister said the government’s move to give ₹6,000 to farmers will lead to an increase in their income by 20-25 per cent and claimed that more farmers committed suicide before the BJP-led dispensation came to power.
“It is not that the condition of farmers deteriorated in the last one, two or four years. Those who have ruled the country for a long time are responsible. The amount of increase in minimum support price (MSP) that our Prime Minister has effected has not been done by anybody in independent India’s history,” he said.
Gandhi said farmers are suffering throughout the country and are in a terrible condition in Kerala, and added that one farmer ended his life in Wayanad.
Farmers have been facing threats of immediate eviction from their properties, he said, as banks from which they had taken loans have begun recovery process.
Eighteen farmers in Kerala have committed suicide due to this, he added.
Modi had made a lot of promises to farmers and the government should fulfil them, Gandhi said.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...