Rahul interacts with fishermen in Kerala, sails with them on sea

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Seeking to reach out to the fishing community in poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with fishermen at Thangassery beach in the district.
Gandhi, who has been touring the state for the last two days, also ventured into the sea with the fisherfolk in their boats.
After beginning his journey from Vadi beach here by 4.30 am, he spent nearly an hour with them before reaching the venue of interaction.
He also cast the net and engaged in fishing along with them.
Clad in a blue t-shirt and khaki trousers, the Congress leader could be seen waving to onlookers from the boat.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and T N Prathapan M P, also chairman of the National Fishermen Congress, accompanied him during his sea journey.
During the interaction, Gandhi said he always wanted to experience the life of fishermen.
"Early this morning, I went to sea with my brothers. From the moment the boat went and came back, they took the entire risk... their entire labour. They sought to the sea, buy the net and somebody else gets the profit," Gandhi said.
"We tried to fish but got only one. Even with this investment, the net came back empty. This was my experience," he added.
Gandhi further said he would strive to have a separate ministry for fisheries at the Centre.
"So that the issues of fishing community can be defended and protected," he said adding that the UDF leaders in the state would soon hold discussions with the fisherfolk to prepare a separate manifesto for them during the impending assembly polls.
Taking a dig at the LDF government apparently over the ongoing controversy related to the alleged deep sea fishing contract, the Congress leader said he would like to see what they were going to do with the trawlers.
"I am for competition...but not for unfair competition. So, there should be a level playing field for everyone," he added.
Gandhi's interaction with the fishermen assumes significance as the Congress-led UDF had raised allegations against the Left government in the state over an alleged deep sea fishing contract with a US-based company.
In the wake of the controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the officials concerned to cancel the MoU between EMCC, the US-based firm, and the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), a public sector undertaking, and to probe the circumstances under which it was signed.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...