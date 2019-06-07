Rahul on a 3-day visit to Wayanad LS constituency

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived at his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Friday for a three-day thanksgiving visit. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi won from Wayanad by a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, a state record, even as he lost Congress stronghold Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

The Congress President is scheduled to participate in at least 15 public receptions across the constituency, spread over in the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

His first programme is expected to be at Kalikavu in Malappuram district on Friday evening, sources said. Thousands of party workers and leaders were at the airport to receive Gandhi, who is attending a public function for the first time after the party’s drubbing in the general election.