Rahul supports bank strike, accuses Govt of ‘privatising profit & nationalising loss’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to "cronies" will compromise the country's financial security.
He also accused the government of "privatising profit" and "nationalising loss". "Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modi cronies gravely compromises India's financial security," Gandhi tweeted.
The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees, who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks.
"I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," he said on Twitter.
The bank strike, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, continued for day-two on Tuesday.
Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted.
