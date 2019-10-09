Rahul to lead poll campaign in Maharashtra, Haryana: Cong

The Congress high command expects the controversy over the comments by veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid, on the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to lead, will be short-lived.

Congress sources confirmed that Rahul, who is on a personal visit to Cambodia, will launch the party’s electoral campaign in Maharashtra on Friday.

Rahul is expected to reach Surat on Thursday to attend the court proceedings on a criminal defamation case against him. A senior Congress functionary said Gandhi will head to Maharashtra from Surat.

“He will address four rallies in Maharashtra and will take up major issues such as economic slowdown and farm distress. That will give us an edge in the campaign. From Maharashtra, he will go to Haryana to join the campaigns,” the senior leader said.

Khurshid said on Wednesday that Gandhi should have continued at the post to assess the reasons for defeat in 2019 general elections. “If there is a delay in it (taking steps), it is because our leader Rahul Gandhiji left us. He was our party president, we wanted and still want him to be the president. Several people requested him to continue. But this was his thought that he will not be the president,” Khurshid was quoted by news agencies.

The Congress also disapproved Khurshid’s reported comments that the party is likely to lose in Maharashtra and Haryana. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters that the Congress was preparing with all its strength for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

“Let Khurshid give you the answers (about his remarks). As far as the party is concerned, we are working together for Haryana and Maharashtra elections with all possible strength. People should avoid making such side comments and should expose this government for its follies, which are aplenty,” Khera said said.