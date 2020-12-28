Rahul’s absence on Congress foundation day draws flak

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the party’s foundation day event has once again made Congress a target for criticism that it does not have a 24X7 leader. The talk assumes significance as the party is about to hold a brainstorming session on its future and rebellion by 23 leaders against the way decisions are taken in the party.

All other senior leaders, including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present at the AICC headquarters here to mark the 136th foundation day of the Congress. Former Defence Minister AK Antony unfurled the flag.

The Congress officially maintains that its former president is on a personal visit to Europe. Also, his absence at the time of the farmers’ protests is being criticised even by the party’s supporters. The BJP ridiculed Gandhi. “The Congress is celebrating its 136th foundation day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared,” said senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While not commenting about Rahul’s absence, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attacked the Centre for calling the farmers’ protests a political ‘conspiracy’. Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi’s borders to press for the repeal of three new central agriculture laws. “"To say that this is a political conspiracy is wrong. I feel that the words being used for farmers are a sin. The government is answerable to the farmers; it should talk to the farmers and take back the laws,” she said.