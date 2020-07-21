Rail land authority initiates process for redevelopment of Bhuj station

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has initiated the process for redevelopment of Bhuj Railway Station in Kutch, Gujarat.

It has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint a consultant to prepare a draft project report (DPR) for the project, which will be taken up under the Public Private Partnership model (PPP).

The cost of preparing the DPR has been estimated at Rs 74.93 lakh.

The consultant will be responsible for conducting a feasibility study, detailed master plan, urban designing, engineering and preparation of a detailed project report for re-development of the station.

The last date for applying to participate in the bidding process is August 12, 2020.

The project involves upgrading the station building keeping in mind the passenger experience, including providing adequate space for queues at the booking counters and the concourse hall and planning larger circulating areas.

It will also have airport-like enhanced facilities including modern waiting rooms, parking areas, better toilet facilities, passenger friendly booking offices and green initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and vertical gardens.

Sources said the idea behind the redevelopment was to monetise the additional land resources available with the railways. With new aesthetic, impressive architecture and clean platforms, the Railways is planning to offer passengers a new journey experience.

"Bhuj railway station is one of 62 railways stations that we are redeveloping to enhance the passenger experience by providing modern amenities," Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority said.

The stations, spread across the country, will be re-developed by RLDA along the lines of the Self-Sustainable PPP Model, in synergy with the Centre’s Smart City Projects. Redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station will also be taken up in due course of time.

Apart from re-development of the railway station building, RLDA will also facilitate commercial development, encompassing all land-use categories, including residential, commercial, institutional, warehousing, hotels and hospitals. These will come up on railway land and in the redeveloped railway station building.