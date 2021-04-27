Rail Land Development invites bids to develop 4,850 sq m plot in Bellary railway station

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing 4,850 sq meters of land to develop multi-functional complexes at Bellary Railway Stations for a 45-year concession.

The objective is to equip railway stations with amenities and boost customer experience.

RLDA has also chosen two sites in Rajasthan - Sikar and Bharatpur. The land to be leased are situated in the vicinity of the railway station complexes or fall in the circulating area of the railway stations.

As per the RLDA release, the deadline for bid submission is May 12. A combination of a hotel, retail spaces and retail amenities are envisaged to be developed on these sites.

“The sites are strategically located in the vicinity of railway stations and are well-connected to prominent landmarks. The development will provide a fillip to tourism and retail segments and contribute towards the local economy as well,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, RLDA.

Bellary

At Bellary the estimated built-up area 7,275 sq mts and reserve price ₹1,068 lakh. The station handles an average of 32 trains and around 8,000 passengers per day. Bellary is well connected by road to different parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa.

Sikar

Sikar Junction, Rajasthan, falls in the North Western Railway zone,. Land area available 1,064 sq mts, estimated built-up area 1,415.12 sq mts and reserve price ₹241 lakh. The station handles around 22 trains and 5,700 passengers per day.

Bharatpur

Bharatpur Junction (Rajasthan) falls in the Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways. Land area available 750 sq mts, estimated built-up area 997.50 sq mts and reserve price ₹156 lakh. The station handles around 20 pairs of trains and 7,000-8,000 passengers per day. Bharatpur is well connected to Agra (54 km), Delhi (182 km), Fatehpur Sikri (20 km), Jaipur (174 km), Mathura (36 km) and Sariska (130 km). A lot of environment enthusiasts and bird watchers visit Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, specially during winter season.

According to RLDA, the Bidder would be selected through a transparent online single stage bidding process (two covers). The developer will be mandated to complete construction at each site and commission the same within two years.