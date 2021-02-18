Rail roko success, a warning to Centre: Farmers

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ organisations described as a “huge success” the four-hour nationwide rail blockade by them demanding the Centre repeal the three farm reform laws. They said there was massive response from people with noticeable participation of women, children and the elderly.

Impact of agitation

All India Kisan Sabha leaders Hannan Mollah and Ashok Dhawle said farmers blocked rail traffic in 77 stations in West Bengal, 65 stations in Jharkhand, 55 stations in Telangana, 30 stations in Odisha, 23 stations in Andhra Pradesh, 21 stations in Rajasthan, 9 stations in Karnataka, 11 stations in Madhya Pradesh, five stations each in Tripura and Maharashtra.

“In Kerala, Samyukt Kisan Morcha organised massive demonstrations in all the 14 districts in front of the Central Government offices. The struggle was massive and peaceful all over the country,” they claimed.

‘Warning’

They said the success of the protest is a warning to the Narendra Modi government. The farmers across the country have expressed their determination to continue the struggle till the demands are met. The Modi Government has no option other than to yield before the massive struggle of the peasantry supported by the workers and all other sections of the people, Mollah and Dhawle said.