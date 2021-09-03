RailTel, C-DAC to implement pan-India HMIS at 129 railway hospitals

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
RailTel, a miniratna PSU of the Ministry of Railways, and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, will implement pan India Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at 129 Railway hospitals and 586 health units to bring the railway health system on a single architecture for faster, seamless and hassle free healthcare.
“HMIS has already been deployed over 156 health facilities across Indian Railways. Further, accelerated deployment over balance health facilities will be done in 2021,” according to an official release of the Indian Railways.
HMIS solution will cover the entire gamut of clinical care and hospital administration with around 20 modules that are relevant to Railway hospitals. The modules cover both core as well as ancillary requirements of hospital management like areas of OPD, IPD, Labs, OT, blood bank, pharmacy, referrals, medical examinations and reimbursement of medical claims.
Out of a total of 11,76,300 employees of Indian Railways, registered employee beneficiaries are 11,24,058, while the total HMIS employee cards generated are 10,33,143, the release added.
Of a total of 16,52,082 pensioners of Railways, registered pensioners beneficiaries are 4,83,592 and total HMIS pensioners beneficiaries' cards generated are 3,75,440.
A mobile app has also been developed which enables the patients to access their Electronic Medical Record (EMR) from anywhere. Features like tele-consultation, lab report access, medicines disbursed to patient etc have also been provided through this app. Feature of self-registration is also available on this App.
The system can be fully integrated with the National Digital health Mission program of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The HMIS has been synchronised with various other digital initiatives of Indian Railway like Unique Medical ID (UMID), IPASS and ARPAN etc and is capable of further such integrations as per need, the release stated.
