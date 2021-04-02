Railways electrify 6,015 rkm in a year

Indian Railways has logged highest ever electrification of sections covering 6,015 Route Kilometer (RKM)in single year during fiscal 2021, as per an official release.

The latest Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways is 63,949 Route kilometer (RKM) and with 740 km of Konkan Railway, it is 64,689 RKM, out of which 45,881 RKM or 71 per cent has been electrified by March 31.

Despite Covid pandemic, it has surpassed the previous highest of 5,276 route km achieved in fiscal 2019.