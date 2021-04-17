National

Railways issues rules to carry liquid oxygen carrying tanks using trains

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2021

Railways has issued transportation rates, weight requirements and levied GST

Railways issues rules to carry liquid medical oxygen tankers across the country in trains under its roll on roll off scheme, which means these trucks will drive on to trains and the trains will move the trucks to destination.

This follows Maharashtra, the Western State in India battling the more infectious Covid-19 surge, requesting Railways to permit transportation of trucks carrying liquid medical oxygen (cryogenic tankers).

Railways has issued transportation rates, weight requirements. The rules are valid till October 15.

Also, Railways will not levy surcharges and will provide five hours free cargo handling time. Goods and Services Tax will be levied. Two people including the driver can get on truck (with second class tickets).

