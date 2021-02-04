Railways should not become a medium to spread Covid-19, says Goyal

Indian Railways should not become a medium to spread Covid-19, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking in a virtual press meet here on Thursday. He was responding queries on when normal train operations are expected to resume.

Goyal added that unlike cinema halls, and other places which require people to spend time for lesser number of hours, the Railways requires passengers to be together for longer durations. As of now, 60 per cent train operations have resumed.

Normal train operations will resume after deliberations with Home Ministry and other stakeholders, Goyal said.

Freight corridors

Talking about Dedicated Freight Corridors, for which monetisation is proposed in the Budget, the Minister said monetisation of assets can be taken up in stages by public listing and gradual disinvestment after dedicated freight corridor becomes fully operational, and DFCCIL starts registering healthy profit.

Goyal added that Railways, which is on track to be fully electrified by 2023, will try to be a net zero emitter by 2030, by sourcing energy primarily from solar, wind and other renewable sources. Earlier, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said that the Railways is looking to electrify 6000 route kilometres of electrification during this financial year. The Railways has already electrified 2,488 km in 10 months (April 2020-January 2021), and expects to electrify another 3512 km of routes by March-end.