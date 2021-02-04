Railways should not become a medium to spread Covid-19, says Goyal

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Indian Railways should not become a medium to spread Covid-19, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking in a virtual press meet here on Thursday. He was responding queries on when normal train operations are expected to resume.
Goyal added that unlike cinema halls, and other places which require people to spend time for lesser number of hours, the Railways requires passengers to be together for longer durations. As of now, 60 per cent train operations have resumed.
Normal train operations will resume after deliberations with Home Ministry and other stakeholders, Goyal said.
Talking about Dedicated Freight Corridors, for which monetisation is proposed in the Budget, the Minister said monetisation of assets can be taken up in stages by public listing and gradual disinvestment after dedicated freight corridor becomes fully operational, and DFCCIL starts registering healthy profit.
Goyal added that Railways, which is on track to be fully electrified by 2023, will try to be a net zero emitter by 2030, by sourcing energy primarily from solar, wind and other renewable sources. Earlier, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said that the Railways is looking to electrify 6000 route kilometres of electrification during this financial year. The Railways has already electrified 2,488 km in 10 months (April 2020-January 2021), and expects to electrify another 3512 km of routes by March-end.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...