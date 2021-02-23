Railways to electrify entire network in Karnataka by 2023: Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways plans to electrify the entire railway network in Karnataka by 2023. “All trains passing through Karnataka will only run on electric traction by 2023, which will reduce pollution,” said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

While launching key railway projects via video conferencing on Sunday, Goyal said: “Today, I am missing my colleague & friend Shri Suresh Angadi ji who would have otherwise been launching these projects. I pay my tribute to Suresh Angadi ji for the exemplary work he has done for Railways & the State of Karnataka.”

Railways in the last six years has electrified a track length of 792 km, which is 17 times more than was electrified from 2009-2014. Also, about 70 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and 160 Road Under Bridges (RuBs) have been sanctioned in Karnataka since 2014.

“The Suburban Railway in Bengaluru will transform transportation in the state. We shall also be trying to integrate Metro services with the Suburban Railways in Bengaluru,” said Goyal.

Referring to the Union Budget 2021, Goyal said: “From a budget of Rs 835 crore on average provided for projects between 2009 and 2014, the Budget of 2021-22 has increased to Rs 3,897 crore, which is nearly five times what was being invested for projects in Karnataka.”

Talking about the doubling of tracks on the Chikkodi-Raybag section, Goyal said: “It is part of the larger doubling project between Londa and Miraj on the Hubli-Miraj line and will directly impact Belgaum district, from where Late Suresh Angadiji came.”

Put together, the railway projects are expected to prove a catalyst for Karnataka's progress and economic development. “Railways is committed to improving all the facilities in the State and serve as a catalyst for the state's economic development and progress.”

“As we emerge from the shadows of Covid-19, we can see new levels of growth being achieved in Karnataka. I compliment the people for the rapid recovery,” he said and added “Karnataka has seen that when both Central Govt, led by PM @NarendraModi ji and State Govt work together as a team, then it gives a double engine speed to progress & growth. Indian Railways adds a third dimension of growth.”