Railways to run daily special train service between Chennai and Tirupati from November 19

As approved by the Railway Board, fully reserved daily special trains between Chennai and Tirupati will be introduced (from both ends) from November 19.

Train No.06057 - Dr. MGR Chennai Central to Tirupati Daily Special - will leave Chennai Central at 06.25 hr and reach Tirupati at 09.40 hr the same day.

In the return direction, train No.06008 Tirupati – Dr. MGR Chennai Central will leave Tirupati at 10.15 hr and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.40 hr the same day.

The train from Chennai will stop at Ambattur; Tiruvallur; Arakkonam; Tiruttani; Ekambarakuppam; Puttur; Renigunta and Tirupati.

In the return direction, the train will stop at Renigunta; Puttur; Ekambarakuppam; Tiruttani; Arakkonam; Tiruvallur; Perambur and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

The composition of the train will be one AC chair car coach; six chair car coaches; nine general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Reservation for the above trains from the Southern Railway’s end will open at 08.00 hrs on Tuesday, a release said.