Railways waive charges on over-dimension cargo

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Indian Railways, which on Monday, started running the Oxygen Express as part of its fight against Covid-19, has waived off charges for moving over-dimension cargo, in a move that will make oxygen transportation cheaper. Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and cylinders are being rushed atop trucks, placed on trains. Green corridors are being created to ensure that trains run fast without facing congestion.
On oxygen transportation, the Railways said on Monday that following requests by various states for oxygen transportation, the national transporter is running its first Oxygen Express. The Roll on Roll off (Ro-Ro) service with seven empty tankers departed from Kalamboli, Maharashtra for Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Also read: DRDO develops novel oxygen delivery system
Indian Railways’ Mumbai Division built a ramp within 24 hours at the Kalamboli goods yard to facilitate loading and unloading of tankers from flat wagons. Indian Railways is using wagons of Indian Army.
The Ro-Ro service with empty tankers departed from the Kalamboli goods yard for the Visakhapatnam steel plant siding at 8.05 pm on Monday, said an official release. This train will move via Vasai Road, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Raipur Junction to Visakhapatnam steel plant siding in the East Coast Railway zone where it will be loaded with LMO.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A 25-member team is on a mission to revive Urdu calligraphy
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...