Railways waive charges on over-dimension cargo

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 20, 2021

Movement of oxygen to become smoother, less expensive

Indian Railways, which on Monday, started running the Oxygen Express as part of its fight against Covid-19, has waived off charges for moving over-dimension cargo, in a move that will make oxygen transportation cheaper. Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and cylinders are being rushed atop trucks, placed on trains. Green corridors are being created to ensure that trains run fast without facing congestion.

On oxygen transportation, the Railways said on Monday that following requests by various states for oxygen transportation, the national transporter is running its first Oxygen Express. The Roll on Roll off (Ro-Ro) service with seven empty tankers departed from Kalamboli, Maharashtra for Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Indian Railways’ Mumbai Division built a ramp within 24 hours at the Kalamboli goods yard to facilitate loading and unloading of tankers from flat wagons. Indian Railways is using wagons of Indian Army.

The Ro-Ro service with empty tankers departed from the Kalamboli goods yard for the Visakhapatnam steel plant siding at 8.05 pm on Monday, said an official release. This train will move via Vasai Road, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Raipur Junction to Visakhapatnam steel plant siding in the East Coast Railway zone where it will be loaded with LMO.

Published on April 20, 2021

Covid-19
Indian Railways
