Rain disrupts life in Telangana

Unabated heavy rains threw life out of gear in several parts of Telangana, with Hyderabad being the worst hit with several colonies recording a rainfall in the range of 25-32 cm. As many as 13 people were killed, including eight in a wall collapse, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Heavy pouring resulted in breaching of several tanks, flooding several residential areas and turning roads across the State capital into rivulets. With water levels rising significantly, officials opened the gates of the Himayatsagar Reservoir late on Tuesday night, leaving several downstream areas of the Musi river flooded. Power supply was hit in several areas throughout the night.

With weathermen forecasting heavy rains for two more days, the Telangana Government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and advised the people to stay indoors.

“In view of incessant rains, the State Government has declared a holiday today and tomorrow for all private institutions, offices, non-essential services within the ORR (outer ring road) with work from home advisory,” Arivind Kumar, Secretary (Urban Development), Govt of Telangana, has said in a tweet.

Singapore Township recorded a rainfall of 32 cm, while Keesara registered 25 cm and Hasthinapur 29 cm. Heavy precipitation in a short span of time choked the curtailed catchment areas, resulting in water-logging in several parts of the city.

Weathermen forecast heavy rains in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar and Medak districts.