Rains batter Karnataka’s western ghats districts

As rains continued to batter Karnataka’s western ghats districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkmagaluru, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi, the Chief Minister has announced release of ₹50 crore to take up emergency relief works and also has asked ministers to stay put in the districts to oversee relief works.
The heavy rainfall which started on Tuesday night continued on till Thursday and all rivers are in spate and at many places in Kodagu landslides have occurred.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said” “In wake of the continued downpour in the state, I have directed district in-charge ministers to tour the affected areas, remain in their districts, ensure distribution of relief and initiate all necessary measures to help the affected people.”
He added that “I have already ordered release of ₹50 crore for emergency relief works in rain hit districts and have asked ministers to take decisions about works that need to be immediately carried out in the affected areas. Assured them of additional funds for relief work, if required.”
Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was bit harsh in his tweet, “There is heavy downpour in various parts of Karnataka, disrupting livelihoods of many people. The government has failed to come to their rescue. Do we even have an existing government?”
“Government should immediately take decisions to ease the burden on people during these floods. They should identify shelter homes and relocate people from the risky areas. @CMofKarnataka should immediately distribute the work to ministers and officers,” he added.
Talking about last year’s floods, Siddaramaiah, said “Government had failed to provide relief for the people who had suffered from floods during last August-October. In spite of our repeated protests, government had turned a deaf ear. But innocent people are paying the price.”
