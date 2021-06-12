Mumbai Covid cases down, but Level 3 lockdown restrictions to remain

In spite of the reduction in Covid-19 cases, the level three restrictions will remain unchanged in Mumbai city.

The earlier indication for the financial capital was that the curbs would be relaxed a little and changed to Level two, from Monday.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in an order said Mumbai city will remain under restrictions as the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in the coming days.

MCGM is maintaining a cautious approach despite the Covid positivity rate dropping to 4.40 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy being 27.12 per cent. The new orders will come into effect from Monday, June 14.

Outlining reasons behind maintaining Level three restrictions, the MCGM said, local trains bring in a large numbers of passengers into the city, and that was a concern. Besides, the geography of the city and its population density also made the ground situation challenging.

The State’s Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation order that sets the levels of restrictions empowers the local district authority to enhance or reduce the level of restrictions based on the positivity rate as well as oxygen bed occupancy. For Mumbai city, the call is taken by the MCGM.