Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot wins trust vote

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

Ashok Gehlot   -  PTI

The Ashok Gehlot Government won the trust vote in Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. The government got 125 votes and opposition secured 75 votes.

Apart from the votes of all "rebel" MLAs, the government maintained the support of the CPI(M), BTP, RLD and 13 independent MLAs.

All the MLAs who rebelled against Gehlot's leadership, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, were present in the Assembly and voted in favour of the government.

Pilot said in the Assembly that the government will face no problems till he stands at the "borders" of the government.

