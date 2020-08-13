Rajasthan: Despite Congress settling internal strife, BJP to demand floor test

After former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and MLAs belonging to his camp, which had broken away earlier, attended the meeting of Congress Legislative Party at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's official house on Thursday, the rebellion within the Congress ended formally, at least for present.

The party high command even revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, the two MLAs who are close to Pilot.

However, the BJP has decided to move a no-trust motion against the State government on Friday, when the Assembly session begins. Gehlot reiterated that his government will complete its term. Party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Avinash Pande were also present when Pilot met Gehlot. Pilot and Gehlot shook hands marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold, after the intervention earlier this week by the top Congress leadership in Delhi. Their meeting was followed by the Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of Friday’s assembly session. The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, and the BJP 72.

Gehlot said there is a dangerous game afoot to undermine democracy. “Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in the last one month, we need to forgive and forget in the interest of the country, the State, the people and in the interest of democracy,” Gehlot said in a twitter. “We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward,” he added.

He said the struggle of the Congress is to save democracy under the leadership of the party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.“Save democracy should be our priority with the spirit of forgive and forget. The conspiracy that is going on to topple elected governments one by one in the country, the way governments were toppled in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and other States. How ED, CBI, Income Tax, the judiciary have been misused, it is a very dangerous game that is going on to undermine democracy,” Gehlot accused.

No-confidence motions

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the State Assembly, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held in Jaipur. After the meeting, Kataria told reporters that the motion of no confidence will be moved in the assembly session beginning Friday. He said the proposal was being finalised.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the law and order situation is badly deteriorating. Attempts were made to link those, who were arrested by the SOG (Special Operations Group) over allegations of conspiring to topple the government, with BJP but the government failed in this. We will mention all these issues in the proposal, Kataria said.