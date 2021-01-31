Rajeev Ranjan will take over as Chief Secretary of Fisheries

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed Union Fisheries Secretary Rajeev Ranjan as the new Chief Secretary. He will replace K Shanmugam, who is retiring today.

The State government also announced that from February 1 Shanmugam will be advisor to the State Government in the grade of Chief Secretary for a period of one year, says an Order.

On request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre on Wednesday approved the repatriation of senior IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan to his parent cadre (Tamil Nadu).