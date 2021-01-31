National

Rajeev Ranjan will take over as Chief Secretary of Fisheries

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 31, 2021 Published on January 31, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed Union Fisheries Secretary Rajeev Ranjan as the new Chief Secretary. He will replace K Shanmugam, who is retiring today.

The State government also announced that from February 1 Shanmugam will be advisor to the State Government in the grade of Chief Secretary for a period of one year, says an Order.

On request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre on Wednesday approved the repatriation of senior IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan to his parent cadre (Tamil Nadu).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 31, 2021
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.