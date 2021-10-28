Rajini-starrer Annaatthe all set to light up screens

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is all set for a grand theatrical release on Diwali even as the producers are aiming to release the movie in maximum number of screens across India and in the overseas market.

The action-drama, directed by Siva and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, is set for worldwide release on November 4. On Wednesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies announced that it had acquired the theatrical distribution rights of Annaatthe in Tamil Nadu.

“While the screen sharing discussion will go on till the last moment, we can safely assume that Annaatthe will get a disproportionate number of screens since it’s a big star film and will be preferred by a large number of family audiences,” said Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker.

Other releases

There are over 1,000 screens in Tamil Nadu and Bala estimates that the Rajinikanth movie could end up playing across 700-800 screens, while the remaining screens in the State may be shared by other Diwali releases such as Vishal-Arya starrer Enemy, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Marvel Studios’ Eternals.

Tirupur M Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatres and Multiplexes Owners Association, said that Annaatthe could be released in 600 screens in Tamil Nadu alone and that people are ready to watch movies in big screens like never before.

Pan-India sensation

Not just in the South India, Rajinikanth will enthrall his fans across the country as cinema halls in most States are now operating at full capacity. The movie, which will also be released in Telugu as Peddanna, will be distributed in North India by UFO Moviez.

“We expect Annaatthe to do well not just in south, but also in the remaining parts of the country. We also have Sooryavanshi, which is coming after a delay of nearly two years, and Eternals, from Marvel. I think we will have the best Diwali that we have seen in the last many years,” said Kamal Gianchandani, PVR Pictures CEO and President of Multiplex Association of India.

Digital cinema technology provider Qube Cinema, which has bagged the distribution rights of Annaatthe in the US and Canada, shared a list of screens in the US where Annaatthe will premiere, and added that it is the biggest release for a Tamil movie in the US.

Annaatthe will also be screened in many theatres in Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.