Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved renaming the Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantonment, official sources said on Tuesday.

The renaming of the Cantonment comes ahead of Dussehra celebrations.

“The Faizabad Cantt will be known as Ayodhya Cantonment,” said a source.

Singh is currently undertaking a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He will have a "Bada Khana' with soldiers at Dehradun on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he will perform 'Shastra Puja' in Chamoli on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. He will also celebrate Dussehra with soldiers at Auli and Mana, and offer prayers at Badrinath Dham.

Also read Four dead on avalanche in Himalayas

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit