Rajnath Singh opens HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre at Challakere

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre (SDC) at IISc’s Challakere campus in Chitradurga district. The campus is located 225-km from Bengaluru.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said the SDC is a sound example of synergistic collaboration between the country’s flagship aerospace giant and the best in class premier academia.

The goal of the SDC is to create a large pool of trained personnel to address vital skill development gaps in India, crucial for economic growth and self-sufficiency. It is a natural outgrowth of a successful training programme for rural science and mathematics teachers that IISc initiated in 2011 at the Challakere campus.

The IISc approached HAL in 2016 with its proposal and HAL agreed to fund and support the initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The MoU for establishing the centre, with an outlay of ₹73.7 crore, was signed on March 28, 2016 and construction began on October 27 the same year. The SDC is located on 1,500 acres of land provided by the Karnataka Government during IISc’s centenary year celebrations in 2008.

The centre is expected to impart skills to various beneficiaries ranging from local community members to high-end engineering professionals to usher true ‘Make-in-India’, said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

“We are grateful to HAL for supporting us and partnering with us on this critical national initiative. We eagerly look forward to working closely with HAL, to realise our shared vision of training hundreds of aspiring young workers and professionals from across the country,” said G Rangarajan, Director, IISc.

Senior officials present were General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff; Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary; Raj Kumar, Secretary-Defence Production; and Alok Verma, Director-HR, HAL.