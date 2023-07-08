Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Malaysia for two days from Monday to further consolidate bilateral military cooperation and strategic partnership, given the Kuala Lumpur stand of protecting its sovereignty against China’s agression in South China Sea.

During the visit, Singh will hold bilateral talks with Defence Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, the Ministry of Defence said. Both will “review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements,” stated the Ministry.

The two sides pointed out that the MoD will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. The Defence Minister will also call on the Prime Minister of Malaysia YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the visit.

‘Common interest’

India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region, said the Ministry. “The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security. Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of Enhanced Strategic Partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015,” said the MoD.

The two sides have been exchanging An Indian delegation, led by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) T Natarajan, attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23) at Langkawi, Malaysia, between May 22 to May 25.

The visit comes a year after Rajnath Singh held a video conference with the Defence Minister of Malaysia to discuss a wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional, and defence industrial cooperation.

