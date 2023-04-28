Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism and said that “secure, stable and prosperous region will improve the quality of life of people of each nation.”

Addressing the Defence Ministers of SCO member countries here, Rajnath Singh observed that any kind of terrorist act or support to it in any form is a major crime against humanity and peace and prosperity cannot coexist with this menace.

“If a nation shelters terrorists, it not only poses a threat to others, but for itself too. Radicalisation of youth is a cause of concern not only from the point of view of security, but it is also a major obstacle in the path of socio-economic progress of society. If we want to make the SCO a stronger and more credible international organisation, our top-most priority should be to effectively deal with terrorism,” the Minister was quoted as having said by the Ministry of Defence.

He also sought fixing of accountability on entities that aide or fund such activities. The Defence Minister said India envisions a robust framework of regional cooperation which mutually respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states by taking care of their legitimate interests.

He asserted that New Delhi strives to further bolster trust and cooperation among the members of the SCO as it believes in maintaining peace and security based on the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations.

Building capacity

Singh also voiced India’s commitment towards defence capacity building of SCO member states through training and co-manufacturing and co-development of items.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, who was also present at the meeting, told media that all members arrived at the consensus on several areas of cooperation, including dealing with terrorism, security of vulnerable population in various countries as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

He exuded confidence that many areas identified for cooperation will be acted upon in the times to come and India, as the SCO chair, will lead from the front in ensuring a safe and secure future for the region and the world as a whole.

Defence Ministers of China General Li Shangfu; Russia’s General Sergei Shoigu; Iran’s Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani; Belarus’ Lt Gen Khrenin VG; Kazakhstan’s Col Gen Ruslan Zhaxylykov; Uzbekistan’s Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov; Kyrgyzstan’s Lt Gen Bekbolotov Baktybek Asankalievich and Tajikistan’s Col Gen Sherali Mirzo attended the meeting. Pakistan’s representative joined virtually.

Singh continued with his bilateral meetings on the sidelines with individual SCO member states. He held bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu, Uzbekistan’s Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Belarus’ Lieutenant General Victor Khrenin and Kyrgyzstan’s Lieutenant General Bekbolotov B Asankalievich for further strengthening of mutual defence ties.