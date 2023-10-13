Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Safran Engine Division’s R&D Centre at Gennevilliers near Paris during his ongoing France visit, signalling possible developments in both the countries’ willingness to jointly develop a combat aircraft engine in India.

During his visit to the Centre, Rajnath Singh witnessed latest developments in aero-engine technology and a detailed briefing from Olivier Andries, Global CEO Safran, who also “expressed interest in being a part of the Indian growth story by working with its counterparts on mutually agreed joint projects,” the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. The engine development for which the talks are going on between the two countries are for twin-engine advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin-engine deck-based fighter for Navy’s aircraft carriers.

Safron and Defence Research and Development Organisation are supposed to prepare a roadmap for engine development project by the end of this year. Besides, the Safron has also offered support for industrial cooperation in the manufacture of heavy lift Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH).

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh, said the MoD, also met CEOs of the top French defence companies with a focus on their plans for collaboration with India. Eric Trappier, CEO Dassault; Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO Naval Group; Guillaume Faury, CEO Airbus; and Olivier Andries, CEO Safran Group were present during the interaction. “Rajnath Singh highlighted the advantages of co-development and co-production in India, including possibilities of exports to third countries. He underlined the inherent advantages of Indian market such as a large, skilled HR base, world class infrastructure and a strong legal architecture,” said the Ministry in a statement.

The Minister, who reached Paris late on October 10, interacted with the Indian community at the India House. He highlighted the various achievements of India in the defence sector such as increased defence exports, increasing indigenous production of defence equipment, concerted efforts on co-development and co-production in India and an enhanced outreach in the region.

