Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon over Pegasus issue

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 28, 2021

The Opposition disrupts the House demanding a discussion on the matter.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday over the Pegasus spyware issue. The Opposition stormed to the well of the House demanding a discussion on the matter.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to publish members’ name who disrupt the proceedings and hold placards.

Opposition meet

Meanwhile, 14 Opposition parties attended a meeting convened by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Trinamool Congress did not attend the meeting. Apart from the Congress, three Left parties, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, National Conference, AAP, IUML, Kerala Congress and VCK, attended the meeting.

The Opposition decided to step up their protests in and outside Parliament, demanding a discussion on the Pegasus issue and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She will also address a meeting of the Parliamentary Party of Trinamool Congress.

Published on July 28, 2021

