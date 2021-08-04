Rajya Sabha clears amendments to AERA Act

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
As Rajya Sabha too cleared the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the air travel in the country will now be democratised. The Bill was passed within 15 minutes, without any substantial debate as the Opposition was protesting, demanding a discussion on Pegasus issue.
Scindia said the Opposition had constructed only 75 airports in last 70 years and Narendra Modi Government increased it to 126 in the last six years. “With this bill, we would democratise the air travel, we would take the airport to cities, where the rail connectivity has reached,” he said. “Now small places such as Darbhanga (Bihar), Belgaum (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Orissa), Rupsi (Assam), will have around 150 to 170 flights per week. This is an ambitious bill, based on which a new foundation for development would be laid,” Scindia added. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill earlier during the first week of monsoon session.
While participating in the debate, TRS MP KR Suresh Reddy said such a legislation was essential for the country as it will help the common man who uses air travel. He raised apprehensions about provisions such as clubbing of major airports with other ones. “What are the criteria of clubbing the major and other airports, which he has proposed in the bill? Will this clubbing have any major impact on the classification of major international airports,” he asked.
V Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP pointed out that by clubbing profitable and non-profitable airports as a group and offering as a package to the prospective bidders, the Bill will promote more airports in low volume areas, especially in rural locations. “It will lead to the simultaneous development of small airports and help expand the air connectivity in the country,” he added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...