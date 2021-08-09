Rajya Sabha passes Tribunal Reforms Bill

The Bill to close down tribunals deemed unnecessary or merge those with similar functions was cleared in the Rajya Sabha too.

Nine appellate tribunals such as the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) will soon be abolished as the Upper House passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on August 3.

Tribunals or authorities under the Acts relating to Cinematograph, Copyrights, Customs, Patents, Airport Authority of India, Trade Marks, Geographical Indications of Goods, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights and the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act will be abolished.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill and it was passed by a voice vote. Statutory motion moved by the Opposition members against the Ordinance of similar name and another motion to send the Bill to a select committee was defeated by a division vote.

The Bill was passed even as Opposition members were protesting demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware issue.