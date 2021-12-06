Rajya Sabha to discuss price rise, LS may debate Nagaland firings

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to a short duration discussion on price rise in Monday. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of various Opposition parties had given notices to discuss “the situation arising out of price rise in the country including the rise in the prices of petroleum products.” The Opposition had urged the Centre to reduce the additional customs and excise duty and the various cess on petrol and diesel to control the rising prices.

The Opposition parties will meet at the chamber of Kharge in Parliament on Monday to make strategies for this week of the Winter Session. Issues such as the pending demands of farmers and the incident of firing in Nagaland is likely to be taken up by the Opposition. Protests against the suspension of 12 MPs in Rajya Sabha will also continue.

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance

Lok Sabha will discuss the Bill to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. Sitharaman will move the Bill. She will also table a statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance. Bills such as the the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill and the the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill is also listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.

Meanwhile, the Congress has given adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of recent incident of firing in Nagaland. “This is heart wrenching. What exactly is the Home Minister doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land? Our resolution demands a direction of Parliament to the government to explain the reasons of firing and to ensure safety of people and security personnel,” said Congress leader Manicka Tagore.