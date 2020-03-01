National

Ram Nair named World Vegetable Center regional head

Updated on March 01, 2020 Published on March 01, 2020

The World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg) has appointed Ramakrishnan (Ram) M Nair as the Regional Director for its South and Central Asia operations. He will work with donors and partners and develop new projects, besides promoting research and development.

Nair also leads the WorldVeg global legume breeding programme and the International Mungbean Improvement Network (IMIN).

Nair, who began his career as an Extension Officer in Kerala in 1986, worked as a forage breeder at the South Australian Research and Development Institute in Adelaide (Australia) for 10 years.

The World Vegetable Center established operations in South Asia in 2006 in Hyderabad.

