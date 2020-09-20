Ramco Cements inks pact to develop apex skill development centre

School’s out for those not connected
Leading cement company The Ramco Cements Ltd and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC ) have signed an agreement for setting up an Apex Skill Development Centre (ASDC) for imparting high-end skill training in the construction and infrastructure sector.
The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer of The Ramco Cements Ltd, A V Dharmakrishnan and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, V Vishnu on September 19 in the presence of State Chief Minister Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The proposed ASDC will be established at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu, for which Ramco Cements have come forward to alienate six acres of land for setting up the project, according to a statement.
TNSDC has been focusing on further improving the robust skill development ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. It not only provides skill training to unemployed youth, including school/college dropouts but also ensures skilling of the qualified youth to enhance their employability.
It has embarked on an ambitious programme to train over two lakh youth every year, thereby ensuring TN becomes the skill capital of the country.
Ramco Group has ensured that over 20,000 students benefit every year through its 16 schools, two ITIs, polytechnic and engineering college, which provide quality education and training with the best of infrastructure. F
“Ramco Cements is well poised to shoulder the onerous responsibility entrusted by the Tamil Nadu Government, through TNSDC, for the establishment of ASDC for construction and infrastructure sector,” said the statement.
The proposed ASDC will seek to provide high-end sector-specific skill development training, engaged with industries and other stakeholders to design and develop industry-relevant training curriculum, create a pool of qualified and professional trainers and act as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the sector.
URC Construction will be the industry partner, and Ramco Institute of Technology will be the academic partner in the consortium.
