Ramky Enviro in 7-year waste management contract in Chennai

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL), a leading waste management company, on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a seven-year contract with the Greater Chennai Corporation to design and implement an IOT-enabled solid waste collection programme.

In a press statement, the Hyderabad-based company said it will cover four zones in Chennai including Tiruvottriyur (Zone 1), Manali (Zone 2), Madhavaram (Zone 3), and Ambattur (Zone 7).

The programme which has been launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, will involve 100 per cent waste segregation at source across all the households in the four zones within one year and sustain these efforts consistently.

Going green

To achieve this objective, the KKR-backed Ramky Enviro has acquired a fleet of about 850 zero-emission electric primary collection vehicles, 15 mechanical sweepers, 15 compactors and other specialised infrastructure, which will be operated on a 24 hours basis in three shifts.

“We aim to achieve the government’s vision of 100 per cent segregation in all households. The entire fleet is GPS and IOT-enabled and the entire waste collection system runs on RFID based real time monitoring and control systems,” said Masood Mallick, Joint Managing Director of REEL.

The project will generate direct employment for over 4,000 people with a major focus on women empowerment and inclusion of informal groups, the company said.