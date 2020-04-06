National

Ranchi woman tests Covid-19 positive, 6 family members quarantined

PTI Ranchi | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

A 54-year-old woman in Ranchi tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of such cases to four in Jharkhand, a senior official said.

The woman hails from Ranchi’s Hindpiri, from where the state’s first case was reported on March 31 when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was found to have contracted the disease.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, the official said, adding that six of her family members have been placed under quarantine.

On Sunday, a woman, who had returned from Bangladesh recently, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bokaro district, while the day before, a man from Hazaribagh was found to have contracted the disease.

