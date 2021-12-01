‘Random sampling only for 2% of travellers from not-at-risk nations’

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
In continuation of the international arrivals guidelines issued on November 28, the government, on Wednesday, clarified that travellers coming from the countries that are not in the ‘at risk’ category, undergoing random sampling, may give the sample and leave without waiting for the results. The Civil Aviation Ministry also clarified that the random sampling would be limited to 2 per cent on a self-paid basis.
“Now, the random sampling would be limited to 2 per cent as per latest MoHFW (Health Ministry) guidelines, and it would be on a self-paid basis. Airlines/Airports may coordinate with the officials of State/UT governments to select the passenger at random sampling,” said the Ministry.
The Ministry further clarified that post-arrival testing can be exempted if a person is travelling from a ‘not at risk’ country and has only a transit (without leaving immigration) in ‘at risk’ country before taking the destination flight. However, if the person has travelled to any ‘at risk’ country in the last 14 days, he/she will be asked for post arrival testing and other additional restrictions. It also said that after receiving negative results, the passengers can take connecting flights to reach their final destination.
“A passenger can exit the airport or can take connecting flights for final destination once the negative report is received. He/she need not wait for the report of all the co-passengers,” it added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the following systems for molecular testing of SARS-CoV-2 – Open system RT-PCR, TrueNat, GeneXpert, RTLAMP, CRISPR/TATAMD CHECK/FELUDA, Abbott ID Now, Accula by Thermofisher, Rapid RT-PCR, CoviDx DirectPlex. Also, all labs that conduct the tests will follow the ICMR guidelines to ensure genome sequencing for all positive cases, it added.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...