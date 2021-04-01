Rapido to provide free rides to and from Covid-19 vaccination centres in Delhi NCR

Homegrown bike taxi platform Rapido has announced a new #RideToVaccinate initiative to support the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India.

The ride-sharing player will provide free Rapido Auto rides to and from Covid- 19 vaccination centres for Delhi NCR citizens. It is offering a 100 per cent discount on rides up to ₹50 to all citizens in the region.

“The initiative is aimed at providing a safe and accessible commute option to senior citizens eligible for vaccination across Delhi NCR,” it said.

The announcement comes as the third phase of the vaccination drive begins today that includes people above the age of 45 years.

Rapido has started Phase 1 of the #RideToVaccinate initiative by offering Rapido Auto rides to the citizens. As the other phases of vaccination continue to be announced, the company plans to initiate Phase II by introducing the Rapido Bike taxi service as part of the program, keeping in mind the younger population.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “With the country undertaking the largest vaccination drive in the world, we at Rapido, want to emphasise on the importance of vaccination among the elderly and those above 45, in the face of the pandemic. We are offering 100 per cent off on rides up to ₹50 to all citizens in Delhi NCR eligible for vaccination in the current phase. Through #RideToVaccinate, we aim to remove any mobility barriers for the citizens to get vaccinated.”

The offer will be auto-applied on Rapido Auto ride once the commuter chooses the designated hospitals as their destination and for pickups from select hospitals.

These include BLK Memorial Hospital, Pusa Road, Max Hospital, Patparganj and Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, Government Institute of Medical Sciences and Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Multispeciality Hospital and SJM Hospital in Noida and Civil Hospital, Medanta -The Medicity, Artemis Hospital, Fortis Memorial Research Institute and Max Hospital in Gurugram.