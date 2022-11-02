The business exchange programme, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), business and industrial hub in Kochi, has witnessed the participation of over 150 businessmen from Kerala.

The two-day exchange programme was aimed at facilitating entrepreneurs from the State to explore business opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah, the United Arab Emirates. The event was hosted in association with the Kerala Startup Mission, various industrial organisations and Channeliam.com.

A delegation of RAKEZ interacted with founders, entrepreneurs and business owners from select sectors. They were briefed on the wide range of business opportunities available in the economic zone.

Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO said, “It was refreshing to meet hundreds of investors from various sectors wanting to learn about different aspects of setting up new businesses and expanding their existing ventures to the UAE. We are preparing to host a delegation from Kerala that met us at the programme and wants to explore business avenues in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Around 4,000 Indian companies, including major Indian manufacturers like Ashok Leyland, Dabur and Mahindra are operating in various sectors within RAKEZ.

The economic zone provides a fertile ground for new entrepreneurs from India to set up their base with a minimal investment of just ₹2.8 lakh, allowing them to live in the UAE while exploring the market. RAKEZ provides co-working spaces, offices, warehouses and land for both large and small industrial activities.

RAKEZ offers a choice of free zone and non-free zone formations, fast-track and simplified processes, and comprehensive support services in a one-stop shop.

“We make it easy for Indian entrepreneurs and industrialists to sustain and thrive in the UAE by offering customised company set-up solutions as per their business needs.

“One of the main benefits for investors from Kerala is the option for 100 per cent company ownership and full profit repatriation. They will also become a part of the UAE’s international business community and have easy access to regional markets. Another major advantage of operating a business in the UAE includes the country’s low-tax regime and the country does not levy any tax on personal income, he added.