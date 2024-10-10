Does Goa know that business leader and friend of the “streeties” industrialist Rata Tata has passed away?

The pup who came from, well Goa, leads the pack in the Tata communication on the renovated Bombay House, and was known to be a favourite of Ratan Tata.

“The headquarters of the Tata group, Bombay House, is also the home of a few of our best friends. In fact, they are the only denizens who can walk in without an access card,” said the communication adding that “Street dogs have always found a welcoming home at Bombay House.”

Abodh Aras, Chief Executive Officer of Welfare of Strays Dogs told businessline, “Mr Tata gave dogs in the neighbourhood the respect they deserve, long before it became woke. He was a pioneer in other fields, but he was a pioneer in this also. Even in the old Bombay House, street dogs used to walk in and out.”

At a time of hostility against street dogs, the Tata communication reflects a contrast in corporate compassion. “The renovation in 2018 ensured that they (street dogs) had a space of their own, with controlled climate, comfortable cushions and an access door so that they can walk in and out as they wish. Some non-residents also visit the room from time to time for good food, warm beds, shelter from the rain or for the occasional vaccination or health check-up.”

In fact, Aras who vaccinated Goa (now a full-grown adult) every year, recounts an incident when he was not found in Bombay House, and was found comfortably ensconced in Tata’s Elphinstone Building office. “Goa was his favorite,” he says, and will clearly miss him. In fact, a tale that goes around like an urban legend, is of Goa walking from Bombay House to Elphinstone Building to take the lift with Tata to his office.

“The world has lost an ardent ally for animals. Mr Ratan Tata helped the public recognise that desi dogs matter …and inspired many to welcome dogs in need into their homes. He was committed to alleviating the suffering of dogs, cats and other animals in distress—a mission that aligns with PETA India’s efforts,” says Sachin Bangera with animal welfare group PETA.

In 2022, PETA India issued a Cow-Friendly Future Award to Tata Motors for using modern vegan interiors in its AVINYA Concept car, a precedent to follow and protect animals and the environment, he says.

“In honour of his memory, we urge everyone to do something kind for animals today…. putting out a bowl of clean water, feeding a hungry dog, signing up to volunteer for an animal shelter, or donating to your favourite animal protection group,” says Bangera, Vice President of celebrity and media relations.

‘Continue the compassionate legacy’

Just months ago, the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital has come up in the heart of Mumbai. Animal-lovers are hopeful that Ratan Tata’s legacy of compassion and free treatment and dwelling for the “streeties” continues unchanged with the institution.

While Goa and his friends mourn the passing of their ardent well-wisher, one social media message puts it simply, “Countless paws must have greeted you in heaven. RIP Ratan Tata”.