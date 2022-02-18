`Rationalisation of industrial power tariff essential for development’

Rationalisation of power tariffs to the industrial sector is important for the State’s development and to further increase the share of manufacturing sector to the state’s GDP, Tamil Nadu Industry Secretary S Krishnan said on Friday.

“Tamil Nadu has a very good strength in power sector both in terms of total installed capacity, particularly in the renewable sector, as well as in collection efficiency of the system,” Krishnan said, adding, “while there are many strengths, there are also many weaknesses and many of them are structural and policy-based weaknesses.”

He was delivering the keynote address at the 13th edition of TN Manufacturing Summit 2022 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The theme was ‘Tamil Nadu to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030 : Contribution to Manufacturing towards this vision’’.

Highlighting a McKinsey Global Institute study, the Industries secretary, said, in India, power supply to industry costs significantly higher compared to the domestic consumption.

“Generally, industrial consumption needs to be cheaper for two reasons. One, it is intermediate consumption, which leads to production of goods and services as opposed to domestic consumption, which is final consumption. Secondly, it is also cheaper to supply to industry because it’s high tension power and the costs and losses are distinctly lower,” Krishnan said.

He added that the industry and government must work together to create a right policy climate to get an appropriate decision taken on this front.

Krishnan also said that while Tamil Nadu is doing well in terms of hard and soft infrastructure, the state faces a demographic challenge since its population is aging more rapidly as compared to rest of the country.

Tamil Nadu’s GDP

In his opening remarks, Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, Tamil Nadu’s GDP is currently about $300 billion and the state must grow more than three-times or add about $700 billion in the next eight years to reach its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

“Manufacturing contributes more than one-third of the state’s GDP. We have to take manufacturing from $100 billion to about $300 billion by 2030 to enable the State to become a $1 trillion economy. To do that, manufacturing must grow at a rate of 15 per cent year-on-year,” Arya added.

Venu Shanbhag, Chairman, TN Manufacturing Summit 2022 & MD Saint Gobain Sekurit said, to enable the state achieve the vision of $1 trillion economy, the manufacturing sector must adopt to ever-changing scenarios, remain competitive, upgrade knowledge and skills, bring new and evolving products and technologies.

Sriram Viji, Deputy Managing Director, Brakes India, said, as the country and states push forward to industrialisation, it is critical to focus on sustainability, especially in the context of global push towards CO2 neutrality.

“Tamil Nadu has a strong emphasis on sustainability, which is evident from its large installed base of wind power and growing installations of solar power. As we move ahead, it is critical we build power infrastructure and power policies in a manner to enable industries to switch to low carbon or a carbon neutral footprint for electricity,” he added.