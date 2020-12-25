Ratnadeep Retail launches 100th store in Hyderabad

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Ratnadeep Retail, a retail chain based in South India, has launched its 100th store in Hyderabad even as the chain plans to open 50 more stores and become a pan India hyperlocal chain of supermarkets.
Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director, Ratnadeep Retail, in a statement said “Ratnadeep is all set to join the big league of retail chain brands in the country as we plan to increase our national footprint through multiple format stores in the next few years. The last few months have been challenging, but this time gave us a clear understanding regarding the customer interests and demands.”
Manish Bhartiya, Director, Ratnadeep Retail, said, “We are delighted to reach the 100 stores mark this year. We have projected to reach a store count of 150 stores by FY 2021. We also plan to expand our reach by opening new stores across new townships and communities.”
The company closed 2019-2020 with revenues of ₹800 crore. Despite the Covid pandemic and manpower challenges, Ratnadeep maintained a steady growth and expects to cross a ₹1,200 crore during 2020-21.
The company will commence the New Year with aspirations to open 50 stores across South India (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka) with an average size of 3,000 sqft per location.
“Ratnadeep employs 4,000 people, with 70% of them women. We plan to hire more employees in the next year as we expand,” Bhartiya said.
The retail conglomerate embarked on its journey in 1987 as now opened its 100th store in Jubilee Hills. It has a retail footprint spanning over 4,00,000 square feet across 100 stores operating in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The chain plans to reach out to a larger audience base through multiple format stores--Ratnadeep Supermarket, Ratnadeep Express & Ratnadeep Select.
Ratnadeep Retail, with its three unique store formats, plans to become a pan India hyper-local chain of supermarkets in the coming years. It is targetting to open 50 new stores acrossAndhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka (Bengaluru).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...