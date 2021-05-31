RBI data show bank frauds up under Modi government, charges Congress

The Congress, citing the annual report of the Reserve Bank of India, claimed bank frauds have increased under the Narendra Modi regime. The party alleged that the Centre has weakened the banking system by allowing fraudsters to either continue functioning or leave the country without making any efforts to recover the fraud amounts.

Talking to reporters here in Monday, party spokesman Gourav Vallabh said the Centre has also not provided enough capital support to the banks. “The Congress urges that the Modi government handles these fraudsters with an iron fist and make sure that the entire amount, that belongs to our nation, be recovered as soon as possible,” he demanded.

He said one of the important parts of the annual report of the RBI was the data around cases of bank frauds. “The cases and amount of bank fraud has been on a rapid rise since 2014-15. In the year 2020-21 alone, the total amount of fraud was ₹1.38-lakh crore,” he said and added that the average fraud amount increased from ₹10.5 crore in 2018-19 to ₹21.3 crore in 2019-20 to ₹18.8 crore in 2020-21. “The average fraud amount was ₹4.2 crore in 2014-15. Hence, the average fraud amount has become 4x to 5x under Modi 1.0 and Modi 2.0,” he said.

“Why has the government failed to curb the bank frauds in the last seven years? What is the government doing to recover the amount involved in these bank frauds? How much amount has been collected from these fraudsters who are weakening our banking system?,” he asked.

Vallabh said the details provided by RBI highlight a glaring reality on both the fraud and the state of the economy. It clearly vindicates the fact that the Modi government is all talk and no action, similar to all its poll promises, the Congress spokesman charged.